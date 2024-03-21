The Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure has described the protest by the Joe Ajaero led Nigerian Labour Congress at its Abuja office as a show of rascality, undermining of the law as he says NLC action is politically motivated ahead of party’s national convention.

Mr Abure who spoke during a media briefing of the National Executive Council of the Party in Asaba, the capital of Delta berated the action of the NLC in Abuja.

The LP Chairman further advised the NLC to focus on playing the critical role of negotiating a better working condition and welfare for the average Nigerian worker.

The NLC leadership had accused Abure of planning to hold an “illegal convention”. This, they said, was to perpetrate his rule or in the alternative appoint cronies to act on his behalf.