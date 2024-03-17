The National Working Committee of the Labour Party has accused the National President of Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, of seeking to replace its National Chairman, Julius Abure.

The allegation was in response to an open letter written on Friday by the political wing of the NLC, the Nigeria Labour Congress Political Commission.

The NLC political wing in the letter accused LP Chairman Julius Abure and the NWC of proposing a ‘secret’ national convention in Umuahia, Abia State capital on March 27 that will re-elect Mr. Abure to continue running the Labour Party as a ‘sole administrator.’

It described the planned convention as illegal and called for the immediate resignation of Julius Abure as the party chairman.

But the leadership of Labour Party kicked against the directive which it claimed was being orchestrated by Joe Ajaero over his alleged ambition to become the next national chairman of the party.

The National Publicity Secretary of LP, Obiora Ifoh, says the leadership of the party will not take order from unionists who are not card-carrying members of their party.

He also stated that the said national convention planned to be held on 27th of March in Umuahia will go on as planned.