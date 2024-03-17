The battle for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC is gathering momentum, as more aspirants are canvassing for support at the grassroots.

One of the aspirants and former member of the House of Representatives, Mayowa Akinfolarin has taken his campaign to the council areas in the State.

About twelve aspirants are in the race for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Ondo State.

A former member of the House of Representatives, Mayowa Akinfolarin has thrown his hat into the ring.

That is why he is moving round the council areas to galvanise support at the grassroots.

He visited Odigbo, Ilaje, Irele and other council areas, where he addressed the people about his governorship aspiration.

Some politicians on his campaign train are optimistic of victory at the party primary in April.

More aspirants are expected to embark on similar tours in the coming days.