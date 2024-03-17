On the 8th of March , the whole world commemorated International Women’s Day TVC Women ‘s Network in Abuja embarked on an outreach project to a community school in Mpape.

This is to encourage pupils and ensure they take their studies seriously.

This is in line with this years’s theme : Inspire Inclusion

Tvc Communications is an organization that supports women to achieve their goals as professionals.

Tvc Communications floated a women’s network within the organization.

For this outreach, the women donned their white and purple branded T-shirts and set out from Tvc Communication’s office in Asokoro to Mpape another community in the FCT.

This area is about twenty minutes drive from Asokoro, but it took almost forty five minutes for the women to arrive.

This is due to the bad road in Mpape area.

On arrival , the women met leaders of an NGO that runs this private primary school , they took them around classrooms to see how the students learn.

Tvc News Spoke to the founder of the school who told us jer efforts to ensure more schools in communities have access to tquality education.

We also spoke to a donor who is part of this initiative , she told us Nigerians should aspire to have a better society.

Felicia Dennis , a pupil of this primary school, shed light on her experience since she started the school.

She aspires to be an actress or a musician, and she sang for us.

Members from the TVC Women Network Abuja talked about their passion and desire to make the world a better place, one step at a time.

They urged women to do more, and contribute meaningfully to nation building, especially through gestures like this one.

The women donated stationery food items, , vegetable oil and other condiments to the school.