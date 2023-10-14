The TVC Women Network is marking its second edition of its educational empowerment event, Female Senior Secondary Debate Championship.

The event is currently streaming live on Youtube.

The debate championship strives to give young women a platform to perfect their debating abilities, realize their potential, and open up new academic prospects.

Advertisement

The event not only highlights the Girl Child’s intellectual prowess but also the value of empowering young women in education and in public discourse.

The inaugural Female Debate Championship was a huge success, but this year’s competition promises to be even more educational for both competitors and spectators.

The event features engaging debates, thought-provoking discussions, and opportunities for networking and mentorship.

Advertisement