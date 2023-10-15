Hikmah Abdulkareem from Al-Hikmah University International School Kwara State has emerged winner of the TVC women network Senior Secondary School female championship debate.

Winning with 345 points, Hikmah says she hopes to become a neurosurgeon and inspiration to other students in secondary schools across Nigeria.

In line with the international day for the girl child, The TVC women Network held its second edition of the senior secondary female debate Championship.

Out of about 107 entries received, Five contestants drawn from across Nigeria had to battle for a prize money of one million naira.

For more than a decade, TVC communications has empowered and created a platform that serves as a foundation for the younger people, this competition is a testament to our dedication to this cause.

After a rigorous selection process, the top 5 finalists, Ashipa Emmanuella, Ss2 student of Phoebestar Royalty School , Osogbo Osun state, OWOEYE PRAISE, Ss1 student of top laurel high school, Isolo Lagos, KALU GLORY of Ransome Kuti memorial senior grammar school, mushin Lagos, HIKMAH ABDULKAREEM of Alhikmah university international school, Kwara state and Bliss Ejiofor of Eternal king comprehensive school, Isolo, Lagos debated on who should regulate the use of social media, the government or parents.

For sponsors like Union Bank, Raddison hotel, Exam Padi and Golden Penny, it is critical to partner on a project that champions and advocates the right of the girl child in a country where Gender Equity is still a sore topic.

It’s now down to two finalists

After presenting their points, Hikmah ABDULKAREEM emerged winner of the 2023 National senior secondary school debate championship.

This edition endorses TVC communications as the First Media house in Africa to launch and champion an inspiring initiative. Tvc communications is looking forward to the 3rd edition of the female debate championship next year.

