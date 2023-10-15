Governor of Enugu State Peter Mbah, has restated his administration’s commitment to strengthen Ease of Doing Business to ensure return on investments for businesses in the state.

The governor gave the assurances when he received delegation from the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, South East Chapter in Enugu.

Nano, Micro and Macro businesses in Nigeria face infrastructure challenges ranging from inadequate power supply, access to funds, inconsistent government policies, with multiple taxation.

Despite these challenges most of the businesses are still able to weather the storm while some have folded up.

Nigeria is ranked 131 among 190 economists with the ease of doing business according to the 2022 World Bank annual ratings.

While government institutions consider this as a sharp improvement, but the challenges faced by businesses still persistent.

A position Enugu state government promised to address, by providing a robust business Environment for investment to thrive.

Upon resumption of office, Governor Mbah places priority on security, domestic power supply, value chain production and most recently commencement road construction and opening of a New Enugu Smart City.

Governor Mbah assured the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria members of his administration’s commitment to partner the sector, with the aim to grow the state GDP.

Manufacturing Association Chairman, South East Ada Chukwudozie said the body was particularly attracted by the governor’s commitment to private sector growth and de-risking of the business environment.

Nigerian small and large businesses have all it takes to contribute their quota to the growth matrix of the nation’s economy.

The magnitude of vision expressed by the state government to grow the state’s Gross Domestic Product by seven folds from $4.4 billion to $30 billion, constructing 10,000km of roads, and building 260 integrated smart schools would indeed require the virile will to disrupt the status quo to source funds.

