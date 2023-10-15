Police in Zamfara has Confirmed the rescue of two Student’s and a staff of the federal University Gusau who were abducted Saturday night.

Armed bandits had on Saturday 14th October invaded a Student’s rented apartment in Sabon Garin Damba and whisked away some Student’s and a staff of the university.

A press statement by the police spokesperson Yazid Abubakar says On receipt of the information, troops mobilised on search and rescue operations which led to the rescue of the Kidnap Victims.

The statement adds that troops are on the trail of the abductors with a view to rescue the remaining students Unhurt.

In a related Development, another gang of armed bandits were said to have attacked Sakajiki village in Kaura Namoda Local Government area of Zamfara State.

One police officer according to sources was killed and a Hilux patrol van was also snatched by the Bandit.

Houses, shops and other properties were destroyed by the Terrorists

Though police authorities in Zamfara are yet to comment on the attack on Sakajiki Community.

This is the fifth time bandits are abducting Student’s of the federal University, Gusau in the last ten months.