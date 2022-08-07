Police rescue abduction victim in Delta

The police in Delta have rescued a man who was kidnapped in Sapele Local government area and recovered a short gun, cutlass and the stolen vehicle on which the kidnappers were conveying the victim.



According to a statement from the public relations officer of Delta state police command, Edafe Bright, Police operatives while on a Special duty alongside Sapele Divisional patrol team, flagged down a Toyota Camry with three occupants.

They refused to stop for a search, instead, they drove against traffic in a bid to escape along Okirigwe road, Sapele but were given a tireless chase by the Policemen until they got to a dead end.

They jumped down from the vehicle and escaped into a crowded place.

The Policemen professionally did not open fire as the reason while they were running has not been established and did not want to hurt innocent persons in the process. When the team got to the abandoned vehicle, they saw a victim tied inside the car who was kidnapped by the suspects.

He was rescued unhurt and has since reunited with his family. One