The Kaduna State Police command has rescued one of the victims kidnapped from the suburb of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The spokesperson of the Command Mansur Hassan in a statement Thursday evening also

announced the arrest of one kidnapper, the recovery of the victim’s vehicle and firearms used by the kidnappers.

He explained that Operatives from Kawo Divisional Headquarters responded to a distress call, intercepting a grey Toyota Hilux van suspected to be transporting the kidnappers and their captive.

As the police closed in, a tense confrontation unfolded. one of the kidnappers, identified as 28-year-old Chinaza Philip from Life Camp Abuja, opened fire in a desperate attempt to escape.

In a courageous response, the police engaged in a gun duel, resulting in the rescue of the victim, Segun Akinyemi, and the arrest of Chinaza Philip.

Mr Mansur further explained that Three other accomplices managed to escape, but not without leaving traces for future pursuit.

The operation yielded more victories as the victim’s vehicle was recovered, along with two Retay G17 model pistols, one Berretta pistol, ten 9mm P.A.K ammunitions, and five 9mm special ammunitions.

The Kaduna Police command say Preliminary investigations unveiled that the kidnapping occurred on the 17th of January, 2024, at the victim’s residence in Garki, Abuja.