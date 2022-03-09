Police Rescue Under Age Kidnap Victim In Zamfara After Two Years In Captivity

In its continuous search and rescue operations aimed at rescuing all kidnapped victims currently in captivity at various bandit’s enclaves, police in Zamfara says it has again rescued three Kidnap Victims along Dansadau forest

The Victims are natives of Birnin Gwari and Tumburku village in Giwa local government area of Kaduna state

Among them is an under age victim who has been in captivity for over two years while the other two spend sixteen days in the hands of their captors

A press statement signed by the Zamfara Police Spokesperson Mohammed Shehu says the under age Victim was subjected to rearing animals for the Bandits

They were rescued by Police Tactical Operatives while on rigorous Anti – Banditry Patrol along Mashayar Zaki Forest in Dansadau axis

Police in Zamfara assures members of the public that, the Command in Collaboration with other security agencies will continue to work assiduously to ensure sustainable peace and security in the state.

Dansadau forest is linked with other Dangerous forest in the Northwest and Central region connecting states like Kaduna, Niger, Kebbi and Sokoto States

The forest is known as a hideout for dangerous Criminals.