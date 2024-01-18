Troops from Operation Whirl Stroke special forces have rescued nine (9) kidnap victims in the Owukpa forest, located in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State.

The victims, who were abducted in a commercial vehicle along the Otukpa/Enugu Highway on the 11th of January, this year, were rescued in a joint operation involving the Nigeria Police Force and the Benue State Community Volunteer Guard.

The Force Commander, Major General Sunday Igbinowanhia while sharing the details of the rescue mission said the operation was conducted on on the 16th of January and was based on credible intelligence regarding the hideout of suspected kidnappers in the Owukpa Forest.

Major General Igbinowanhia, further stated the operation was premised on the kidnapping of passengers transiting in a commercial bus along Otukpa – Enugu Road on the 11th of January. Nine passengers, eight females and one male passenger were rescued from the suspected kidnappers

During the operation, two suspected kidnappers were apprehended and items recovered included one AK-47 rifle and 10 mobile phones.

The rescued kidnap victims were released to continue their journey to their respective destinations.

Advertisement

He urged residents in Benue, Nasarawa, and Taraba States to continue using the emergency numbers provided by the command to relay credible information to Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS).