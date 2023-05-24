Police operatives from the Benue state command have rescued a kidnapped surgeon with the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Makurdi, and nine others after spending 10 days in captivity at Gaya village, Utange Council Ward of Kastina-Ala Local Government Area of the state.

Parading the suspects at the Command Headquarters in Makurdi, the new Police Commissioner for the state, Mr Julius Okoro, said the Medical Doctor, Obadiah Etito, was whisked away by armed men in Zaki Biam while on a trip on the 13th of May.

With the assistance of Operation Zenda JTF, who tracked the kidnappers to their hideout in Gaya Village, his family and friends can be seen celebrating his rescue.

Meanwhile, the command in a special operation has foiled another kidnap attempt on Makurdi-Lafia Road in Guma council as well as apprehended the suspected ritual killers of 29 years old professional footballer, Babatunde Moses, in Otukpo Local Government Area of the state.

The kidnapped surgeon narrates what lead to his kidnapp and what he went through at the kidnappers den.

The State Police Commissioner says that a team of Operation Zenda JTF trailed the kidnappers to their hideout in Gaya Village, Utange Council Ward, Kastina Ala Local Government Area and on sighting the Police, the kidnappers engaged them in a gun battle that claimed the life of one of the kidnappers.

Sot: Julius Okoro – Benue State Police Commissioner.

Three of the suspects were arrested while others escaped into a nearby bush with bullet wounds. 10 kidnap victims, including the doctor, were rescued unhurt.

The commander of the Operation Zenda gives more detail of how the operation went.

He explained that another kidnap attempt was foiled by his men after information was received by the team on patrol on Makurdi-Lafia Road on Sunday.

Some of the items recovered from them include one locally fabricated AK-47 rifle with 10 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition; two single barrel rifles, one locally made barrette pistol loaded with three rounds of .9mm live ammunition and two military uniforms