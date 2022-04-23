Police foil abduction attempt in Ondo, rescue nine passengers

The Ondo State Police command has foiled a Kidnap attempt of Nine Passengers on the Lagos/Ore expressway.

The command ‘s Rapid Respond Squad who were on routine check on the highway received a distress call that some People were being whisked into the bush by people suspected to be kidnappers.

The passengers were rescued by the squad with the joint efforts of Police men attached to Ore Division.

All the victims were rescued while one of them who had a machette cut on his right finger was taken to the Hospital for treatment.

An Android phone belonging to one of the victims was also recovered in the bush.

Spokesperson of the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami said efforts are in top gear to arrest the culprits.

She said the driver and other passengers have been allowed to continue their journey.