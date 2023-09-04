Enugu State Police Command has foiled an alleged kidnap attempt on some road users at Ogbeke-Nike, along Ugwogo-Nike, Opi-Nsukka road.

This was made public in a statement signed by the command Public Relations Officer DSP DANIEL NDUKWE, said two of the miscreants were neutralized on the spot, while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

DSP NDUKWE disclosed that the hoodlums were reportedly blocked the road and shot sporadically, before the Operatives of VIPs escort on duty, gallantly responded.

The statement reads that Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu laments the passing of one of his personnel who paid the supreme prize and reiterates the firm commitment of the command to rid the State of criminal activities.

Items recovered from the criminal suspects include : One AK-47 rifle with two magazines, eighty-two and sixteen

rounds of 5.56 mm and 7.62 mm calibres of live ammunition, with one cutlass, two mobile phones and other incriminating exhibits.