Police foil kidnapping in Kano, recover motorcycles

A village head, Mallam Abdulmuminu Mudi, of Garun Babba Village, Garun Mallam Local Government Area, Kano State, has been rescued from kidnappers by police operatives in the state command, while three motorcycles abandoned by the fleeing abductors were recovered.

This was confirmed in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Kiyawa said the before the rescue move, the police command received a report at about 1:30am on same Tuesday about the village head’s kidnap.

The three motorcycles recovered by the police “Upon the receipt of the report, the Command’s Acting Commissioner of Police who is also the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Finance and Administration, DCP Abubakar Zubairu, raised a combined team of policemen from the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad, operatives of Garun Mallam Divisional Police Headquarters, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP Usman Maisoro and local vigilantes of the area to rescue the village head and arrest the culprits.

“The team immediately swung into action and trailed the perpetrators. As such, the kidnappers abandoned the village head and three motorcycles. The victim was rescued unhurt and the three motorcycles used by the criminals were abandoned and recovered,” the PPRO stated.

Commending the officers for their rapid response, the acting Commissioner of Police directed a manhunt for the fleeing suspects.