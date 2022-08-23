Police, hunters rescue 14 abducted passengers in Osun

Fourteen Ilesha-bound travellers have been rescued from kidnappers in Osun State by police and hunters.

The passengers were reportedly abducted on Sunday.

Advertisement

A source said the passengers were abducted by gunmen posing as passengers.

“We moved after the bus was full but on getting to a place, the men told the driver to park for them to urinate. They brought out guns and forced everybody inside the bush,” one of the passengers said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the state police command, Yemisi Opalola, said, “We rescued the passengers from kidnappers with the help of hunters. The passengers were forced into the bush at the boundary of Osogbo/Ilesha but were found at Brewery area inside Ilesha.”