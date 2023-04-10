A suspected kidnapper was on Sunday neutralised while two of his victims were rescued in a joint operation by local hunters and men of Adamawa State police command in Toungo Local Government.

Adamawa Police command said the notorious kidnappers have been terrorising residents of border communities of Adamawa and Taraba States.

Speaking, the state PPRO, SP Suleiman Nguroje, in a statement on Monday said that it was one of the successes of the police’s collaborative strategies to end kidnapping, robbery, cattle rustling, and unlawful possession of firearms.

He said the police operatives in Toungo Divisional Headquarters, in a joint operation with hunters disconnected a criminal network connecting Toungo and Gashaka local government areas of Adamawa and Taraba States after the reported Kidnapping of two victims from the family of One Alhaji Bako, yielded positive result.

According to him, one of the Kidnapers was neutralized when the gang arrived a point to receive Two Million Naira (N2,000,000) ransom from the relatives of their victims.

He added that the suspected kidnappers upon arrival, sighted policemen around the Area, engaged them in shootouts to escape arrest.

However, one was neutralized while others escaped with bullet wounds.

Two Victims: 23 years Suleiman Abdullahi and Ruwa Buba 11 years, all residents of Mayo Sumsum Village in Toungo were rescued unharmed.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of police, CP Afolabi Babatola expressed happiness as well as praised the DPO of Toungo, his men and the hunters for their gallant performance.

He charged them to smoke out those on the run and deny them chance to regroup.

The CP urged the populace to always inform the police of the whereabouts of criminals and their hideouts, especially those with bullet wounds if seen.

The police Boss equally assured the government and the residents continuous effort to dislodge all criminal hideous and black spots in Adamawa State.