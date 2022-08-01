Police kill three terrorists, rescue four kidnap victims in Adamawa

The Adamawa Police command says it has disconnected a criminal network at Damare Hill, connecting part of Holma and Sorau in Song and Maiha local government areas.

The command said the operation , which was carried out by the operatives attached to Sorau Division and the Hunters at Damare Hill, a grazing reserve that is situated at a remote side of Sorau District , Holma Village in Maiha and Song local government areas and border of Cameroon Republic yielded positive result.

The command in a statement on Monday, attributed the outcome of the operations to the follow-up strategy designed by the command to checkmate cases bordering on kidnapping, armed robbery, Cattle rustling, unlawful possession of firearms, amongst others.

“The suspected kidnappers upon sighting our men engaged them in a gun dwell as a result three (3) of them were neutralized, others escaped with bullet wounds while the following victims ..

(I) Hafsatu Musa 50,years

(2) Idirisa Hammadu 20years

(3) Abdul Adamu 20years and

(4) Musa Hammadu 22years ..

all residents of Holma/Maiha in Song and Maiha local government, were rescued unharmed.”

The Commissioner of police, SK Akande while commending DPO Sorou, his men and members of the Hunters for disconnecting the criminal network and gallantry performance displayed, directed other DPOs to do same as a strategy for checkmating crimes and criminals in their Areas of responsibility.

The CP equally called on the populace to always inform the police of the whereabouts of Criminals and their hideouts, especially those on the run with bullet wounds.

The police boss equally assured the Government and good people of Adamawa state, of the command’s sustained effort to dislodged all criminal hideous and black spots.

