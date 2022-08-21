Police Rescue Two Kidnap Victims After Three Weeks In Captivity

Police in Zamfara say it has rescued two kidnap Victims after three weeks in Captivity.

The female victims who are teenagers age Ten and Twelve were rescued by troops while on confidence building patrol along Nya Mango in Bungudu Local Government Area of the state

They were abducted by armed bandits on 15th July, 2022 when armed men in large number attacked their Village, Gidan Liman in Kekun Wake District

A press statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Zamfara State Police Command Supritendant Mohammed Shehu says, the successes recorded follows an intelligence report that led to the unconditional rescue of the two female hostages

They are Ubaida Hassan 12 year old and Umaima Jamilu 10year old, all of Gidan Liman village in Kekun Waje district, in Bungudu Local Government area

The statement adds that the victims were rescued unhurt and were medically checked at the General Hospital, Bungudu, thereafter, debriefed by the Police and handed over to their families

The Command while reassuring the public of its commitment to the protection of lives and property, congratulates the victims for regaining freedom, and further urge all and sundry to be security conscious and report suspicious characters to the Police or any security agency for prompt action.

Communities in Bungudu Local Government area have been experiencing bandits attack and Kidnapping for ransom lately

The Development Including rise in criminal activities in Gusau the state Capital Promoted the Government to take new security measures Including ban on the use of Motorcycles in some Communities to address the Menace.

Zamfara State which has been the epicenter of the Armed Uprising by gangs in the North West has recently seen many policies put in place by the State Government to bring down the incidences of activities of the Criminal Gangs known as bandits.

These include the banning of Motorcycle operation after 9pm and a shoot on sight order for anyone caught violating the law.

The State Security Council has also approved a peace process which has led to Notorious bandit leaders like Bello Turji recently embracing peace and vowing to maintain harmony in the State.

