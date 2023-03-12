Police in Collaboration with vigilante group in Zamfara have rescued fourteen hostages after sixty eight days in captivity.The rescued victims are two male adults, seven female and five toddlers.

A press statement signed by the police public relations Officer, Superintendent Mohammed Shehu says, the Successes follows a mop up Operation in a bandit camp belonging to a notorious bandit kingpin Dogo Sule, near Munhaye forest in Tsafe Local Government area of the state

The victims, according to the statement were abducted on 1st January, 2023 at about 2300hrs, when a large number of suspected bandits armed with sophisticated weapons stormed their Communities Anguwar Mangoro and Gidan Maidawa in Gusau Local Council and whisked them away to an unknown destination

The rescued Victims were debriefed at the police clinic in Gusau and thereafter re-united with their families

The Zamfara Commissioner of Police Kolo Yusuf Congratulates the victims for regaining their freedom, and reassures of the Command readiness to protect lives and properties of all citizens.

