Terrorists kill 6 kidnap victims in Chikun, to kill 3 women unless ransom is paid

Armed terrorists have reportedly killed six kidnap victim in Kaduna State.

This includes three teenagers abducted from Angwan Bulus community in Chikun local government area of the state.

The terrorists on Monday called their relatives to pick up their remains at Dutse village along the Kaduna Abuja Road.



Village head of Angwan Bulus Haruna Guni, in an exclusive interview told TVC News that the terrorists promised to kill three women on Tuesday if their relatives fail to pay a twenty million Naira ransom.

Angwan Bulus community at Sabo was attacked two days after terrorists ambushed a Kaduna bound train on the 28th of March.

Authorities confirmed that atleast eight people were killed while over a hundred kidnapped persons still languish in captivity.