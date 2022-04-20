Bandits Kill Secondary School Teacher In Zamfara

A Senior Secondary School Teacher was shot dead by Suspected armed bandits in Zamfara

The Classroom Teacher known as Tukur Kurma was shot dead when bandits opened fire on Commuters along Tashar Taya, Danzaure axis of Anka-Dakitwakwas-Gummi Highway Tuesday evening

The bandits shot the moving vehicle when the driver refused to stop alongside other Vehicles

The Late. Tukur Kurma was a Senior Master of History at the Government Day Secondary School Gummi in Zamfara State

This incident is coming three days after four Persons were killed by armed bandits in Masamar Mudi, a Community in Bukkuyum local government area of the State.