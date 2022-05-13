Zamfara State Senior Secondary School Students to miss 2022 WAEC

Over twenty thousand students in public Schools across Zamfara State will not take part in this year’s West Africa Senior Secondary School Examination WAEC

The West Africa Examination Council says this is due to the fact that the state government is owing exam fees for 2019, 2020 and 2021 worth over one billion six hundred thousand naira and still could not pay fees for the year 2022.

With less than four days to the full Commencement of the West Africa Senior Secondary School Examination for the year 2022, final year students of public schools in Zamfara are yet to know their fate

This is because the state government has not formally registered its candidates in the public schools

Zamfara is one of the Northern states pays for the examination fees of students in its public schools

It hasn’t this time around, and over twenty thousand students across public schools in the state will not take part in this year’s Examination

The deputy registrar WAEC, in charge of Sokoto Zone Olufemi Bamigboye confirmed this to TVC NEWS

https://www.tvcnews.tv/purplegold/post-new.php#

“Zamfara State Government has not paid for this year’s WAEC Examination and is already late to do anything at the moment” he said.

“Over Twenty Thousand Students in public Schools across the state will miss out this year”

“We registered Zamfara Students last year following intervention from some notable Nigerians that the state government will settle us including that of 2019 and 2020 but till this moment nothing is done and no any sign of the payment” Olufemi Noted.

https://www.tvcnews.tv/purplegold/post-new.php#

” Zamfara State Government is owing us exam fees for three years which is about One Billion Six Hundred and Five Thousand (N1, 650,000) naira” He added

The Examination Council also confirms that the results of students who sat for exams since 2019, have not been released due to the accumulated debts

“Results of students in Zamfara public schools who sat for exams in 2019, 2020 and 2021 are still with WAEC Hence the Government refused to pay the money”

Mr. Olufemi expresses worried that the nonparticipation of students in this year’s examination and results being held for three years may contribute to the Insecurity bedevilling the state

A total of 1,607,975 candidates from 20, 221 schools across the country registered for this year’s WASSCE set to begin by Monday May 16.