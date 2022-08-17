Troops Rescue 6 Kidnap Victims in Kaduna, Dislodge Terrorists

Security forces have again recorded huge success in their ongoing onslaught against terrorists with the arrest of seven suspected bandits in Kaduna state

The State Internal Security Commission Samuel Aruwan, revealed they the suspects were arrested in Mariri community of Lere local council by the operatives.

According to him the arrests were the result of sustained intelligence gathering.

He further explain that a suspected female accomplice who had been housing the arrested persons was lynched by members of the community as she tried to escape.

In a similar development, the commissioner revealed that troops of Operation Forest Sanity on Tuesday raided a suspected terrorist enclave in Kuriga and Manini communities of Chikun local council.

At least six kidnap victims were said to have been rescued by the gallant troops.

Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has commended the troops and urged security agencies to ensure a thorough investigation of the arrested suspects.

He has also called on citizens to give security agencies the needed cooperation to work in line with the dictates of the law.