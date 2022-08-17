Abia govt begins investigation into fire outbreak at Ubani market

The Abia State Government announced on Wednesday that investigations into the recent fire outbreak at Umuahia’s Ubani Market had begun.

Advertisement

It expressed sympathy for the victims of the midnight fire, which torched the provision part of the market and destroyed goods worth millions of naira.

According to John Kalu, the Commissioner for Trade and Investment, the state fire service and the emergency response team responded to the distress call and were able to bring the situation under control.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Commissioner, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Michael Egwu, during the visit on Wednesday in Umuahia, termed the occurrence as “unfortunate” and assured the affected traders of the government’s support to get back on their feet.

Advertisement

He reassured the traders of government’s resolve to ensure adequate safety measures around the market and across all markets in the state with the aim to forestall future occurrence.

“On behalf of the State Government, I commiserate with the affected traders over this unfortunate incident, but we thank God that no life was lost.

Advertisement

“We will start full investigation into the remote causes of this incident, so that we can plan to forestall incidents like this in future. As a government, we will look at what support we can render” he said.