Labour Minister Brokers Truce as Electricity Workers call off Strike

A conciliation meeting between the Federal government and the striking electricity workers has ended in Abuja.

At the end of the three-hour long meeting, the workers agreed to suspend the industrial action which has thrown the country into a total blackout.

The workers express optimism that government will listen to the voice of reasoning and prioritise their welfare and wellbeing.

Electricity Workers had on Tuesday declared an Industrial Action in the Power Sector due to what they said is a lack of clarity on the part of Government on Issues in the sector and their Welfare.

The Federal Government had embarked on a Privatisation of the Power Sector while unbundling the then Power monopoly, The Power Holding Company of Nigeria, PHCN into 11 Legacy companies.

The Privatisation which culminated in the Power Sector Reform Bill under the Jonathan administration also saw the division of the Power Sector into 3 distinct entities of Generation, Transmission and Distribution.

The Federal Government as is standard practice all over the World held on to the Transmission Sector through the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, and also addressed some Labour related issues following the laying off of some members of Staff of all the old companies.

The Federal Government had in the aftermath of the Privatisation of the Power Sector embraked on an aggressive restructuring and reforms of the operations of the Transmission Company of Nigeria with appointment of Mr Usman Gur Muhammed and has also followed up with an expansion project of the National Grid especially within the period 2015 to 2019.

The inauguration of the board was thought to be the logical next step in the evolution of the company.

The Issues that led to the declaration of the Strike action by the came to the fore with the emergence of a new board of the Transmission Company of Nigeria after a 7 Years hiatus of the company not having a board.

The Suspension of the strike after the intervention of the Minister of Labour and Employment is for two weeks during which the outstanding issues that led to the declaration of the action are expected to be addressed.