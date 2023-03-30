The Commander 9 brigade of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Isangubong Akpaumontia has called for thorough investigation into causes of fire outbreak in markets across Lagos.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Assistant Director Army Public Relations 9 Brigade Major AK Bello

and made available to TVC News.

According to the statement, the Commander made this call while on the spot assessment at Olowu Spare parts Market in Ikeja area of Lagos.

During the assessment, the team gathered that thirteen shops, four warehouse and a restaurant put at millions of Naira were razed down during the inferno that occurred at the market before the fire was later put out by officials of the Lagos State Fire Service/ NEMA officials.

The Brigadier General said the fire calls for serious security concerns as this incident makes it the third major inferno on markets in Lagos State within one month.

He called on sister agencies like the DSS and the Intelligence arm of the Police in Lagos State to initiate investigation into the reoccurring incidents as that will help only help combat the recurrence but also possibly arrest of the culprits involved in the criminal act.