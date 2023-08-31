The Multinational Joint Task Force, MNJTF, has played host to the new acting Sector 3 Commander (Mongonu), Brigadier General Maxwell Dangana, at its Headquarters in Ndjamena, Lake Chad.

Brigadier General Dangana will use his visit to familiarise himself with the Headquarters and its activities, as well as to obtain more instructions for his new post.

He expressed gratitude for the warm welcome he received from the MNJTF leadership and affirmed his commitment to leading by example.

Brigadier General Dangana told the Force Commander that he will work relentlessly to complete his duties and contribute to the MNJTF’s overall success.

Major General Ibrahim Ali, the Force Commander, underlined the importance of quality leadership.

He advised Brigadier General Dangana to set a good example for his subordinates.

He also stressed the importance of scaling up operations to rid the area of responsibility from any remnants of terrorist activities.

Furthermore, the Force Commander advised Brigadier General Dangana to adopt a populations-centric approach in his operations.

He asked him to include local communities in his mission, to emphasize respect for human rights, and to consider the welfare and interests of the people.

The nomination of Brigadier General Dangana as Sector 3 Sector Commander demonstrates the MNJTF’s commitment to protecting the region and eliminating the threat of terrorism.

As Sector 3 covers a significant portion of the MNJTF’s operational area, the appointment of Brig Gen Dangana is expected to enhance the effectiveness of operations and improve coordination among the sectors.