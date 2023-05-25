The Force Commander (FC) Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) Major General Gold Chibuisi has congratulated the Nigerien Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Major General Abdou Sidikou Issa on his recent appointment.

The MNJTF Commander praised the CDS for his exceptional leadership qualities, clear vision, commitment, patriotism and responsiveness which has earned him the position.

A statement by the Chief Military Public Information Officer MNJTF N’Djamena, Lieutenant Colonel Kamarudeen Adegoke, he gave the commendation when he paid a working visit to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Nigerien Armed Forces at the Defence Headquarters in Niamey.

The meeting between General Chibuisi and the CDS focused on increased synergy and collaboration between the Nigerien Armed Forces and the MNJTF.

He appreciated the Nigerien government and its Armed Forces for the stabilizing role it continues to play in the Lake Chad Basin region.

General Gold stated that, the Nigerien Armed Forces was a committed partner in the fight against terrorism and their efforts have helped in degrading the BH/ISWAP activities in the region.

He further solicited for more collaboration in order to end the menace of terrorism for the return of total normalcy in the region.

In his response, Nigerien CDS Major General Abdou Sidikou Issa thanked the Force Commander for his visit and offered to work more closely with the MNJTF to ensure that its mandates were met.

He commended the MNJTF on the recent successes recorded in operation HARBIN ZUMA and assured him of the continuous support of the Nigerien Armed Forces to the MNJTF in the ongoing operation.

The MNJTF FC paid a visit to the CDS as part of his itinerary while attending the 2nd Annual International Forum on the Development of the Lake Chad Basin, where he gave an update on the current security situation in the MNJTF Area of Operations.