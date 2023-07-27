The Force Commander, Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Major General Ibrahim Sallau Ali has affirmed that the force has the necessary capacity to achieve its mandate.

General Ali gave the affirmation when he paid a first courtesy visit to Headquarters Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC), Ndjemena – Chad on 26 July 2023.

A statement by the Military Public Information Officer, MNJTF, Ndjemena, Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi said this is coming amidst renewed confidence in the task force’s effectiveness in fostering regional peace and security.

General Ali said to restore law and order in Lake Chad basin region, all hands must be on deck to achieve the force mandate. He appealed for more support from the Head of Mission to deliver his tasks of commanding the joint forces appreciating LCBC for leading the political angle of the mission.

The Executive Secretary, LCBC Ambassador Mamman Nuhu acknowledged the new commander’s enthusiastic and inclusive style of leadership which he said sets a positive precedent for the MNJTF, reflecting a clear commitment to the task force’s mandate.

He also noted that the all-encompassing leadership strategy has been seen to enhance morale inside ranks, encouraging a unity of purpose in the pursuit of established goals.

Ambassador Nuhu, who is also the MNJTF’s Head of Mission, emphasized the Troop Contributing Countries’ (TCCs’) continuous commitment. He stated that their continuing support demonstrates the region’s common will to develop and preserve security. He praised their commitment, calling it a critical aspect in the advancement and effectiveness of the MNJTF’s operations.

Major General Ibrahim Ali was recently appointed as the ninth Force Commander of the MNJTF. He promised to use his three decades of experience to combat the Boko Haram threat in the Lake Chad Basin region.