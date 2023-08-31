The governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum, has officially inaugurated the State Vocational Enterprise Institute in Biu local government area.

The Governor stated that “the Borno State Government has constructed 5 of these institutes of this nature in the state, the government has also rehabilitated 19 smaller technical and vocational institutes and all these institute’s equipment are procured at a total sum of about 5 billion naira the government in the state is committed to ending youth restiveness.”

Advertisement

“The Borno State House of Assembly has reviewed the existing panel court laws that were reviewed in 1994 therefore very soon head of security agencies in the state will take a familiarisation visit, to acquaint the Royal Fathers and the society on the new laws that the house of assembly propagated, and we have a severe penalty under the new law any person convicted for political thuggery will be sentenced to about 7 years in prison and I will sign the bill next week, under no circumstances our youths to be allowed in engage in such gangsterism.“

The governor asked the inhabitants of Biu to use and utilize this facility, as well as to maintain and sustain it so that future generations may benefit.

Advertisement

The Commissioner for Science Technology and Innovation, Abba Wakilbe said: “This facility consists of fifteen (15) workshops equipped with modern day training facilities for trades like tailoring and fashion design, hairdressing and cosmology, welding, plumbing and pipe fitting, carpentry and joinery, building technology, electrical works, solar panel and installation, automobile and mechatronics, agricultural technology, knitting and crocheting, aluminum fabrication and CT training facilities.”

Each department is projected to graduate 30 trainees, bringing the total number of trainees for the institute to 450. The main entrance criterion is vulnerability.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Governor Zulum announced intentions to establish two eye and dental hospitals in the region.

He pointed out that Borno State now has only one eye and dentistry hospital, which is located in Maiduguri.

Given the remarkable surge in the state’s population, he emphasized the necessity to establish two more such hospitals—one in Northern Borno and another in Southern Borno, specifically in the Biu and Monguno local government areas.

Advertisement

“Biu being the centre and the heart of southern Borno, the government has decided to build the eye and dental hospital here, as well as Monguno being the hub of Northern Borno,“ Zulum said.