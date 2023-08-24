Borno state governor Babagana Zulum has reopened the state’s NYSC orientation camp, which had been closed for 12 years owing to the Boko Haram insurgency.

The resumption of NYSC camp activity, according to Governor Zulum, indicates that calm has returned to the state.

There are 1,125 prospective Corps members.

Borno state governor Babagana Zulumwas present to grace the occasion.

He noted that absence of Corps members has denied the people of the state opportunity to share different norms, customs, and cultures across the country.

State coordinator of the NYSC, Mohammed Adamu appreciated the state government and security operatives for their efforts in making the day a reality.

He called on the corps members to put on their best behavior and be committed in all the task ahead of them.

