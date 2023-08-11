The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) Commander, Major General Ibrahim Ali has reviewed the progress of operations against Boko Haram militants in Nigeria.

Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi, the Military Public Information Officer in N’djemena, revealed via the Nigerian Army Official Twitter feed that the Force Commander made the observations when he visited Sector 3 Monguno in Nigeria.

During his visit, the Force Commander praised the sector for its outstanding efforts in carrying out the MNJTF mandate, as well as the troops for their dedication and hard work.

Major General Ali has ordered that the troops continue their attempts to eradicate the remaining Boko Haram militants.

He highlighted that the recent mass surrender of Boko Haram fighters is an indication that the war against the insurgent group is nearing its end.

The Force Commander advised the officers to maintain a positive mindset while carrying out their duties, stating that their efforts have significantly contributed to the progress made in the fight against the terrorists.

Major General Ali expressed his gratitude to the “Civilian Joint Task Force” for their invaluable support.

He recognized the crucial role played by the local communities in providing vital information and assistance in the fight against Boko Haram.

According to the Force Commander, the cooperation of the civilian population is essential in bringing to an end to the reign of terror caused by the terrorist group.