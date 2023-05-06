Chadian Minister of Defence Lieutenant General Daoud Yaya has commended the Multinational Joint Task Force, MNJTF for its commitment towards ending terrorism and insurgency activities in the Lake Chad Basin region.

He praised the Task Force when the Force Commander (FC) MNJTF Major General Gold Chibuisi paid him a courtesy.

General Yaya also used the occassion to congratulate the Force Commander on his appointment and appreciated the thoughtfulness of his consultation with the key leaders and military commanders.

He urged him to sustain the ongoing fight against the insurgents while promising to continue to support MNJTF in its bid to achieve its mandate.

The Force Commander was accompanied on the visit by the Deputy Force Commander Brigadier General Assoualai Blama and other senior officers of the MNJTF.

The visit was part of wide consultations with strategic partners and stakeholders of the MNJTF towards achieving the mandate of MNJTF.

General Chibuisi stated that he was impressed with the conductive atmosphere prevailing in N’Djamena which has made it possible for the MNJTF to operate without any hitches.

He assured the Minister of MNJTF’s commitment to strengthening the existing collaboration between the task force and the Chadian authorities.

Similarly, General Chibuisi also visited the Chadian Chief of Air Staff Brigadier General Amine Ahmed Idriss at the Chadian Air Force Base in N’Djamena, Chad.

Following a brief on the activities of the Chadian Air Force, the Force Commander appreciated their contributions and support for MNJTF towards achieving its mandate.

He stressed the need for effective synergy between the MNJTF and other relevant establishments to jointly tackle the insecurity in the Lake Chad Basin region.

General Chibuisi further stated that much-needed cooperation is crucial in the fight against BH/ISWAP Terrorists.

He added that the supporting role of Air assets of the Chadian Air Force as well as other arsenal of weapons by the Troops Contributing Countries remained critical to MNJTF activities, especially during operations.