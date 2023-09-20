The Minister of Defence, Dr Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has commended the formidable air power projected by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) as a decisive and vital feature of the physical component of combat force crucial to the maintenance of Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

Dr. Badaru further mentioned that the Airforce has contributed significantly to the nation’s reputation and goodwill over the years by providing airlift and humanitarian support to the African Union, the United Nations, and friendly African nations.

As the Special Guest of Honour at the Air War College (AWC) Course 9/2023 graduation ceremony held in Makurdi, Benue State, the Minister made this declaration.

The Minister made further mention of how the NAF’s emphasis on operational art, critical thinking, and other pragmatic frameworks for military decision-making processes in the curriculum of the AWC would undoubtedly strengthen the NAF’s proactive culture in operational planning and management. The Minister was represented by Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa.

This, he said, is indispensable to ensuring national security which is pivotal to the socio-economic development of the nation.

He went on to praise the efforts of NAF personnel whom, he said, have continued to contribute immensely to the successes of ongoing joint operations.

Also speaking at the Ceremony, the Executive Governor of Benue State, Reverend Father (Dr) Hyacinth Alia, commended the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) for their efforts towards peace restoration in Nigeria.

He also expressed his appreciation to the NAF for their efforts in sustaining and maintaining peace and security in Benue State.

According to Governor Alia, “the presence of the NAF in Makurdi gives the people of Benue State a sense of security and an assurance of their safety.”

In his remarks, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, stated that the graduation of another set of participants of the Air War College was a major stride in human capacity development in the Service, which is critical to the fulfilment of NAF’s constitutional mandate.

Air Marshal Abubakar also noted that the NAF would be inducting additional platforms before the end of the year to boost training, air power employment and projection.

These platforms, according to him, include 2 x Agusta 109 Trekker Multi-role helicopters, 2 x Beechcraft King Air 360, 3 x Diamond DA-62 surveillance aircraft and 6 x T-129 ATAK helicopters. Other pending acquisitions include 2 x CASA 295 medium airlift/surveillance aircraft, 12 x AH-1Z attack helicopters and 24 x M-346 attack aircraft.

These acquisitions, according to the CAS, demonstrates Government’s deep commitment to equipping the NAF for the safe conduct of training and agile airpower employment to meet the nation’s security challenges.

He also praised the unwavering support of the Federal Government under the amiable leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in equipment procurement and training, which has enabled the NAF to maintain consistency in conducting operations to curtail contemporary threats.

The CAS also echoed the importance institutions like the AWC play in enhancing jointness and synergy in ongoing operations.

According to him, “Institutions like the AWC and other Services War Colleges must continue to produce officers whose understanding and beliefs in joint operations would guide the AFN towards efficient use of available military resources.”

He stated that the successes so far recorded in the ongoing joint operations signified the benefits and necessity of joint force employment in contemporary military operations.

Speaking further, the CAS noted that the AWC has, since inception, been consistent in fulfilling its mandate of developing the capacity of middle cadre officers in the AFN in leadership and effective employment of air power.

He also stated that the emphasis placed by the College on critical thinking and its application to operational planning, as well as net assessment and future studies have greatly enhanced the quality of the course content, while attracting wider patronage from other services and friendly nations.

Earlier, the Commandant of the College, Air Vice Marshal Abayomi Kehinde, informed guests that the College Course curriculum as well as those of the Army and Naval War Colleges were harmonized by the Defence Headquarters some years back to promote jointness.

Since the harmonization of the curriculums, he continued, “participants from the 3 war colleges annually converge in Abuja to conduct a joint operational planning exercise nicknamed EXERCISE SKYLOCK, aimed at promoting inter-service synergy and collaboration as well as interoperability at the operational level within the AFN.”

He expressed confidence that the participants’ exposure to joint operations planning and execution would broaden and strengthen their understanding of unified and multi-agency approaches to warfare, as well as crisis management and resolution.

A Cameroonian officer, two Nigerian Army officers, and two naval officers are among the 15 graduates, demonstrating that the College is a tri-service and multi-national institution.