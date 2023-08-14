The Ayatutu Cultural and Social Development Initiative (AYACASODI) worldwide has commended Governor Kefas Agbu for setting up of committees of Enquiry to suggest solutions to ending tribal clashes in Taraba state

The group made the commendation at a press conference in Jalingo, where it commended the Kefas led administration for redefined governance through policies like free primary and secondary education in public schools.

Tiv nationals in Taraba State are happy with step so far taken by the Kefas administration towards ending the prolonged communal conflicts which have displaced thousand of their kinsmen

They drew the attention of the Governor to the illegal consfication of their ancentral lands by the previous administration and seek Justice.

National Secretary, Mr.David Nyiagee accused former Darius Ishaku administration of taking these actions to another level, by illegally confiscating lands which rightfully belong to the Tiv people who were displaced due to crisis.

The organization wants Kefas to reverse several of the previous administration’s policies, which they claim were intended to marginalize Tiv Nationals of Taraba descent.

They want the Kefas administration to honor the Tiv by bestowing a regal seat on them based on their numerical strength.

The Tiv Social Cultural Group commended Governor Kefas Agbu for naming one of their sons, Habu James Philip, as Commissioner of Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation.