The Gombe State governor has inaugurated a committee to review the operation of the largest games reserve in Nigeria.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya also mandated the committee to assess existing grazing routes and establish modalities to prevent farmer-herder clashes.

There are no illusions about how difficult this task is.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya explained that the state government is willing to take the tough decisions to right the wrongs of the past if only to prevent future conflicts and violence.

The leader of the committee is experienced in managing tough assignments.

The retired assistant inspector general of police assured residents of Gombe that his committee would be thorough but fair.

Another area under the spotlight is the tertiary education system.

Four visitation panels were also inaugurated to assess and make recommendations on state-owned tertiary institutions.