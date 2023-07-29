Some Market traders in the nation’s capital have protested to the office of the Permanent Secretary in FCTA, demanding government’s intervention in the crisis rocking the Abuja Market Management Limited, AMML.

In the past few months, the Abuja Markets Management Limited, has been faced with leadership crisis.

Two leaders now lay claim to the Managing Director’s seat of the AMML and traders say they are at a loss as to who to take directives from.

This is the essence of this protest that has taken them to the office of the Permanent Secretary.

Advertisement

The traders want an amicable resolution of the leadership tussle between sacked Managing Director, Abubakar Usman-Yusuf and his successor, Abbas Yakubu

.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration promises to wade into the crisis and resolve it amicably

Having tabled their concerns before the appropriate authorities, the market traders departed the FCTA with the conviction that the leadership

tussle which has brought about ill feelings in the markets will be laid to rest.