The security situation in Katsina state and other parts of the northwestern region has continued to dominate public discourse as a conversation on how to find a lasting solution continues.

Recently some communities in parts of Katsina state have come under attack from bandits and kidnappers, this is despite efforts by security operatives to secure lives and property.

This public lecture on contemporary security issues in the north, is among the numerous efforts by institutions of learning, to revisit the security situation with hopes of developing more workable suggestions for the government to end insecurity.

The event was organized by Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic to honour the memory of late General Hassan Katsina and to urge Nigerians to imbibe some of his qualities, especially in efforts to end banditry and all kinds of insecurity.

The guest speaker here presented a paper on the root causes of insecurity, and suggested the need for a constitutional review to make way for the establishment of state police.

The organizer of the annual lecture explained the rationale behind the event and the theme chosen for the year.

Other speakers at this event include the former military governor of Borno State Abdulmumini Aminu, He gave a clear background analysis of how insecurity has affected the daily lives of the people.

The second Annual Lecture also had in attendance notable sons and daughters of katsina including members of the immediate family of the General Hassan katsina.

