The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru has inaugurated a 23-man National Planning Committee (NPC) to begin preparation towards marking the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration (AFRDC).

The Defence Minsiter urged the newly inaugurated National Planning Committee to give their best contribution towards the celebration of fallen heroes and veterans who sacrifice for the nation.

Advertisement

Mr. Badaru said that “the Nigerian Government remains grateful to the fallen heroes who laid their lives to guarantee the corporate existence of this country.”

He therefore urged members to come up with laudable initiatives and events to celebrate the patriotism displayed by our fallen heroes.

“They have given their lives for the peace and security of our dear nation and are therefore worthy of being celebrated as a mark of appreciation and the events are specifically organised to honour and celebrate those that have laid down their lives in the defence of our territorial integrity and promotion of global peace,” he added.

Advertisement

Members of the National Planning Committee were drawn from various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

Armed Forces Remembrance Day is an annual event marked on the 15th of January to commemorate the servicemen of the Nigerian Armed Forces. It is also a day set to honour departed compatriots and living veterans