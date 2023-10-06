Sweden will give Ukraine a new military assistance package for 2.2 billion crowns ($199 million) that will mostly include artillery ammunition and may also include fighter jets, according to Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson on Friday.

At a press briefing, Jonson stated that the Armed Forces were asked by the Government to assess the possibility of sending Jas Gripen planes to Ukraine and that a report was required by November 6 at the latest.

However, he emphasised that before Sweden could possibly spare any fighter jets, it would need to join NATO for domestic security reasons.

Advertisement

Sweden hopes to join the NATO Defence Alliance soon although its accession has been held up by Member States Turkey and Hungary.

The new military aid package will be Sweden’s 14th to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, taking the total value of the Nordic Country’s aid to over 22 billion crowns.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned European leaders at an informal summit in Granada, Spain, on Thursday that if Europe fails to help Ukraine, Russia could invade other nations within five years.

Advertisement

However, he expressed confidence in continued US and European financial assistance.