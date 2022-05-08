UK pledges additional $1.6bn in mlitary aid to Ukraine

The United Kingdom has pledged an additional 1.3 billion GBP ($1.6 billion) in military aid to Ukraine. This represents a significant increase in the country’s support for Ukraine, which is still resisting Russia’s illegal invasion.

Following the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the package represents the UK’s highest military spending approved by the UK Treasury, which will include 300 million GBP ($370 million) in military equipment promised by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The funding was presented at a G7 meeting to discuss what additional assistance Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s forces could receive. The $370 million in assistance will be used to fund anti-battery radar systems aimed at Russian artillery, GPS jamming equipment, and night-vision devices.

The package will be funded from UK reserves. Boris Johnson is expected to meet with arms manufacturers and ask them to increase production.

G7 leaders from the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States will meet virtually with Zelenskyy today, Sunday.