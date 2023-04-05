As a diplomatic push to end Ukraine’s war resurfaces, the US has committed more weapons to assist Kyiv in preparing for a counteroffensive.

A $2.6 billion military aid package from the United States for Ukraine was presented on Tuesday which includes three air surveillance radars, anti-tank rockets, and fuel trucks.

Since Russia’s invasion, the United States has given Ukraine military assistance totaling more than $35 billion.

After weathering a punishing, months-long assault in eastern Ukraine, its military commanders have said a counteroffensive is not far off but have stressed the importance of holding towns, including Bakhmut, and inflicting losses in the meantime.

Advertisement

“The question of our counter-attack is under active discussion by American and European political circles – perhaps to excess,” said Serhiy Zgurets, director of the publication Defense Express.

Ukrainian diplomats will have to convince allies that a single advance pushing Russian troops back will not be sufficient for victory, Zgurets wrote on the Espresso TV website.

“It will mean training our soldiers in NATO member-states, securing the equipment and ammunition we need and planning to determine when and where to start the counter-attack, or if it should be in several places at once,” he said.

Zelenskiy will travel to Poland, which has taken in over a million Ukrainian refugees throughout the course of the war’s 13 months.

The NATO member has also played a significant role in convincing other Western states to supply Ukraine with combat tanks and other weapons.