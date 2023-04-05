The official invitations for King Charles III’s coronation have been released and they include a hint as to what Queen Consort Camila’s title will be on May 6.

The invitation, designed by Andrew Jamieson, is true to form and tradition, with emblems representing Charles and Camilla’s new roles in the monarchy.

The top of the invitation reads: “The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III & Queen Camilla By Command of the King The Earl Marshall is Directed to Invite.” The middle portion of the invitation is left blank, where the guest’s name will be.

The coronation will Mark a change in how Mrs Camilla is titled with her being crowned alongside the king 18 years after the couple married.

2,000 guests are expected to attend the May 6 ceremony at The Abbey Church of Westminster in London.

The invitation also includes artwork that adds a personal touch and a nod to their roles as King and soon-to-be Queen.

Before her death in September, Queen Elizabeth II expressed her wishes about Camilla becoming Queen Consort when discussing then-Prince Charles’ ascension to the throne.