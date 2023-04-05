Ukraine’s President Volodomyr Zelenskyy thanked Poland for its “historic” help, saying it should become a key partner in the vast reconstruction effort needed once Russia’s invasion ends, during a state visit to Warsaw.

Warsaw has positioned itself as one of Kyiv’s staunchest allies, leading in persuading sometimes reluctant allies to provide it with heavy weaponry.

President Andrzej Duda awarded his Ukrainian counterpart the Order of the White Eagle, Poland’s highest honour.

“You have stood shoulder to shoulder with us, and we are grateful for it,” Zelenskyy said after receiving the award.

“I believe that these are historic relations, a historic result, and historic strength between our countries.”

Duda said he was confident that Ukraine would emerge victorious from the conflict.

“We have no doubt that your conduct combined with the heroism of Ukrainian soldiers saved Ukraine,” he said

“We have no doubt that your conduct is saving Europe from a deluge of Russian imperialism.”

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy says the situation in Bakhmut is really difficult and that the “corresponding decisions” would be taken if Kyiv’s troops’ risk being encircled by Russian forces.

Zelenskyy told a news conference in Poland that protecting soldiers’ lives was the most important thing to him.

Polish President Andrzej Duda says Warsaw will seek additional security guarantees for Kyiv at a NATO summit in July as he hosted Zelenskyy. “Today, we are trying to get for Ukraine … additional guarantees, security guarantees, which will strengthen Ukraine’s military potential,” Duda told reporters following talks with Zelenskyy, adding that Poland supports full NATO membership for Ukraine. Duda also handed over four MiG-29 fighters to Kyiv and said the transfer of four more fighter jets is in the process.

