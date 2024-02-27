The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Retired Brig. General Buba Marwa, has attributed the success recorded by the men of NDLEA in the drug war to the support of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

He said this in Yola during an inspection tour to the ultramodern office and barracks under construction for officers and men of the agency which is now 95 per cent complete.

This magnificent structure is the new quarters of the national Drug law enforcement agency.

The project, was started in 2022, and it has 48 three-bedroom flats for senior officers, 88 two-bedroom flats, and 1235 one-bedroom flats for junior officers.

Speaking during an inspection tour of the project site Brigadier general Buba Marwa appreciated President Tinubu’s support to the NDLEA as well as commended the contractors and the consultant handling the project.

The NDLEA boss reiterated that poverty is the major cause of drug abuse and drug addiction in Nigeria.

He assured Nigerians, officers, and men of the agency that the first phase of the project will be inaugurated before midyear.

This kind of NDLEA quarters is expected to be built in all six geopolitical regions of the country.