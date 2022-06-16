Senior advocate rallies support for NDLEA, commends Marwa in drug war

Yusuf Ali, a legal luminary and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, has expressed his willingness to rally his professional friends in support of the essential work being done by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA in the interest of socio-economic development of the country.

The senior advocate made the commitment during a courtesy visit to the Agency’s Chairman/Chief Executive, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), in Abuja today, Thursday.

Mr Ali said his decision was borne out of his appreciation for the good works Marwa is leading his officers and men to do for the country, as well as his conviction that overcoming Nigeria’s drug scourge is critical to solving the security challenges facing the country.

While commending Marwa for recalibrating NDLEA and making it an effective frontline Agency, the Senior Advocate expressed readiness to support the Agency either at personal or official levels to ensure the drug war is given priority that it deserves by his professional friends.

Marwa thanked him for his visit and stated that whatever success NDLEA has had has been largely due to the support and dedication of the Agency’s officers and men. He added that the Agency would continue discussions with legal luminaries on areas of assistance, particularly in the prosecution of some high-profile cases in court.

The NDLEA boss seized the opportunity to decorate the SAN as a War Against Drug Abuse, WADA Special Ambassador.