Saudi Arabia moves to increase collaboration with West Africa

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is currently strengthening bilateral relations with a number of countries around the world, and it hopes to extend this gesture to the West African Subregion.

It is especially keen on implementing economic, financial, and structural reforms aimed at reducing oil dependence and increasing economic diversity.

The advisor to the Saudi Arabian Royal Court made the disclosure while paying a visit to the President of the ECOWAS Commission and other top executives.

The Kingdom’s Advisor, who spoke in Arabic, explained that bilateral relations with Africa will be developed through a clear and consistent policy that will assist African countries in achieving their goals.

The Arabian country also seeks to contribute to building a sustainable future for the whole world.

In his welcome speech, the President of Ecowas praised Saudi Arabia, saying that the region is ripe for Saudi Arabian investment.

At the end of the visit, both parties exchanged gifts as gestures of goodwill