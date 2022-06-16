Passengers unhurt as engine of overland airways flight catches fire

Thirty-three passengers onboard Overland Airways’ flight landed safely following a fire incident that started from one of the engines of the airplane.

The incident occurred at about 8pm on Wednesday when the aircraft from Ilorin to Lagos experienced a high turbine temperature on one of its engines but landed safely with all 33 passengers unhurt.

The incident according to the airline occurred in the approach phase of the flight, stating that the crew implemented its standard procedures for such abnormal situations as the aircraft grounded to a halt at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport runway 18 Right.